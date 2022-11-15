MSAF raises funds for Fiji Cancer Society

Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji handing over cash donation to the Fiji Cancer Society [Photo Credit: MSAF/ Facebook]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji managed to raise $1800 through their five-kilometre walkathon.

MSAF Manager Ships Inspection Sesoni Komaisoso described the walkathon as a symbolic walk and this is because attendees were advised to be aware of the danger that breast cancer carries.

He says undergoing breast clinical exams and mammograms is also imperative and this should also be encouraged.

Komaisoso reiterated the need for people to take immediate action and that it is necessary for breast cancer to be diagnosed as early as possible.

He states the treatment depends largely on the stage cancer is discovered and continued checkups are required.

Komaisoso adds that there is a need to continuously aware women and men of the devastating impact of this deadly disease and that cancer can be treated through early detection.

The funds raised have been directed to the Fiji Cancer Society.