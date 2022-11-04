More support expected from India in Health Sector

The Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti from India is willing to train more technicians involved in prosthetic limbs.

An 11-member team from BMVSS in Jaipur, India, is conducting a foot camp in the country to provide free artificial limbs to around 636 Fijians over the next 50 days.

Executive President Satish Mehta says the limbs from Jaipur are the most wanted limbs in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will be happy to help in sharing all the technologies that we have free of cost. We will not charge anything for technologies we share, we have been doing it and we will continue doing that. We will be happy to train Fijian technicians, more technicians to learn this technology.”

Mehta also hopes that Fiji becomes a regional centre and provides mobility to those who need it.