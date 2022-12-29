More heart surgeries: Doctor Tappoo

Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital.

Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital Director Dr Krupali Tappoo says in just a year, 81 free heart surgeries have been done at the hospital.

She says several visiting teams will be in the country next year and conduct heart surgeries every two months.

The Director says it is overwhelming to note that these volunteer doctors are taking their time and conducting life-saving surgeries.

Article continues after advertisement

“You will be aware that with a lot of these children, one surgery and you are giving them a new gift of life, for some surgeries or for some children who have very complex lesions, they might need two or three surgeries in the course of their life but really, this surgery is life-changing and life-transforming, not just for the children but also for the family and really the difference it can make.”



Dr Krupali Tappoo.

Dr Tappoo is also calling on parents to prioritize getting their children screened.