Ministry works to eradicate communicable diseases

The Health Ministry remains proactive in ensuring there are no outbreaks of Leptospirosis, Typhoid and Dengue.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says Fiji needs to keep these communicable diseases at bay with an aim of eradicating them so they can continue to focus on fighting COVID-19.

Fiji has recorded 791 cases of dengue fever as of the 25th of last month.

Article continues after advertisement

There have also been 278 confirmed cases of Leptospirosis and 77 cases of Typhoid.

Ten Fijians have died from Leptospirosis since last year.

“We sort of plateaued that. The curve is actually going down in terms of the numbers that we have. I’ve talked about how the numbers now are not as significant as before. But having said that we really have to make sure that we work together collaboratively so we don’t have out breaks”.

Dr Waqainabete says public health teams are monitoring the situation on the ground and educating Fijians not only regarding COVID-19 but also other communicable diseases.