Ministry records decrease in influenza cases

According to the surveillance data received by the Ministry of Health, the number of flu cases in the country is low.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says this is a result of hygiene measures put in place due to COVID-19.

Dr Fong says a significant proportion of the population is following the guidelines.

“Definitely, COVID-19 has allowed us to promote plenty of healthy behaviours that we have been trying to promote from long ago. Hand sanitization is not a new thing. Hand washing is not a new thing as we have always tried to promote it from primary school and moving up.”

Dr Fong says people should not be complacent with COVID- safety measures as it protects Fijians from other potential infections that can be passed from person to person.