Health

Health Ministry receives $1m worth of supplies

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 21, 2020 12:30 pm
The Ministry of Health and Medical Services today received a million dollars’ worth of medical supplies to help boost its fight against COVID-19.

The donation was made by Equal Med, a charitable organization run by Fijian born Nivita Sharma based in the United States of America.

The donation includes oxygen masks, face masks including N95, gloves, gowns, CPR emasculator and manual BP machine.

Acting Medical Superintendent for the Colonial War Memorial Hospital Luke Nasedra says the assistance will contribute to the security of the work done by health officials to combat and contain the virus.

 

“In this time that we are still in the fight for COVID-19 and these donations are not only focused on COVID-19 but on other aspects of health care”.

For the past three years, Diabetes Fiji and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services have benefited from the donations by Equal Med.

Equal Med representative Selvin Prasad says the organization through its donors gathered funds to help the medical industry in the country.

“Before last year we had a 20-foot container and then last year 40 foot and this year is 40 foot so we are like increasing the supplies so that we can assist the medical system of Fiji”.

In addition to the donation, Equal Med also provided the CWM maternity department with an electric berthing bed.

