Health Ministry ramps up quarantine measures

The Ministry of Health is ramping up its quarantine measures due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the Pacific.

Australia and New Zealand are seeing a resurgence of the virus while there are community transmissions in French Polynesia, Papua New Guinea, and Guam.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong says they are expecting some high-risk repatriation flights in the next few weeks and they need to be prepared.

“We are taking preventative measures to ensure the quarantine protocols will be adhered to at all times. In the long run, what we are trying to look at is trying to make sure that we can get a more sustainable service delivery model with regards to quarantine”.

Dr. Fong confirms four border quarantine cases remain in isolation while more than two hundred Fijians are at various quarantine facilities.