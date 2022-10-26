Chemotherapy hair loss is temporary

The aim of chemotherapy treatment is not to make a cancer patient’s journey difficult says CWM Hospital’s Internal Medicine Consultant Physician Doctor Ane Atalifo.

She highlighted this in light of Pinktober month as the Ministry of Health raises awareness not only on breast cancer but other forms of cancer as well.

Doctor Atalifo says hair loss during chemotherapy is often rated by patients as one of the traumatic experiences.

However, she says this is just temporary.

“After we have given the appropriate number of cycles for that cancer usually you can see that cancer itslef has lessened, had disappeared in some cases but the patient is left without hair perhaps a bit weaker but with time those normal cells will repair and eventually patients who have lost their hair, we do tell patients it will grow again, sometimes a different color, different texture but the normal body cells will recover.”

Doctor Atalifo assures that help is available for patients undergoing chemotherapy or who have opted for this treatment.