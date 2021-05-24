Aspen Chief visits Ba hospital

Aspen Medical Global Chief Executive, Bruce Armstrong, visited the new Ba hospital, which commenced operations earlier this month.

Armstrong was in Fiji to see the progress with Aspen Medical transitioning into both Lautoka and Ba hospitals.

The services that were available at the Ba Mission Hospital are now being provided by Health Care (Fiji) Pte Ltd, trading as Aspen Medical, at the new hospital.

Aspen Medical says medical services at the new Ba Hospital will be rolled out in stages.