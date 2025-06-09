Health Minister pays tribute to late Dr Jemesa Tudravu

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu paid tribute to the late Permanent Secretatry of Health and Medical Services Dr Jemesa Tudravu, describing him as a devoted public servant whose life was defined by service, humility, and faith.

Speaking during the funeral service this morning, Dr Lalabalavu said Dr Tudravu served Fiji with distinction as a medical professional and as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, where he played a critical role in strengthening the country’s health system.

He stated that Dr Tudravu answered a demanding call to serve both people and country, often working quietly under pressure while maintaining a strong sense of responsibility.

“As Permanent Secretary, he stood at the intersection of policy and people, science and compassion, leadership and service.”

Throughout his career, Dr Tudravu was guided by the belief that health is a sacred trust rather than simply a system.

He worked to improve governance and accountability within the health sector and ensured that healthcare services reached not only urban centres, but also rural communities, outer islands, and vulnerable populations.

The Health Minister says that Dr Tudravu provided calm and principled leadership during times of national challenge, particularly when the health system faced significant strain.

He also noted Dr Tudravu’s valued evidence-based decision-making, regional cooperation, and strong partnerships at both regional and international levels, helping to elevate Fiji’s role in Pacific health leadership while remaining grounded in local realities.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr Tudravu was remembered for his personal character.

Dr Lalabalavu said he led with humility, listened with patience, and treated colleagues with respect at all levels, exemplifying the Fijian principle of veivakaturagataki or servant leadership.

He was also described as a mentor and a steady guide whose leadership style placed the collective good above personal recognition.

Dr Lalabalavu said Dr Tudravu’s life and leadership were anchored in faith, with his actions reflecting values of integrity, compassion and perseverance.

