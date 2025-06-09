Government responds to Pacific Flying School concerns

[Source: Pacific Flying School/Facebook]

The Government has responded to concerns raised by the Pacific Flying School, a division of Joyce Aviation, over regulatory processes that have affected about 30 of its students awaiting completion of multi-engine and instrument flight training.

Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka says while the frustrations of students and families are understood, safety and compliance remain paramount under the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji Act and international aviation standards.

Gavoka stresses that all operators must meet the standards set by the Civil Aviation Authority, which oversees the safety and security of Fiji’s aviation system in line with ICAO regulations.

He says the government remains committed to a safe, transparent, and internationally compliant aviation sector that creates opportunities for all Fijians.

Meanwhile, FBC News is attempting to obtain a comment from the Pacific Flying School regarding the matter.

