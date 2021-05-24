Government announces national vaccine lottery

The government has announced a national vaccine lottery that enters fully vaccinated Fijians into a regular draw to win cash prizes.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while announcing the “Win Together Sweepstakes” says the first draw will be for $8,000 on the seventh of next month to coincide with the 8th anniversary of our Constitution.

Bainimarama says the lottery is open to all fully-vaccinated Fijians living in the country and applicants must be a citizen of Fiji.

“To apply, everyone needs to provide their birth registration number or citizenship number, their first and last name, their date of birth, Tax Identification Number, and the date and site of your second vaccination, which you can find on your vaccine card.”

The Prime Minister says the application window for the first draw opens at 5pm today until 5am on Tuesday.

Bainimarama says the second draw will be on Fiji Day with $51,000 in prize money in recognition of Fiji’s 51st anniversary of independence.

The Prime Minister also says that Fiji is on pace to fully vaccinate over 95 percent of eligible adults.