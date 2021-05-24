Gold FM Roc Market back to life

Hundreds of Fijians flood the Gold FM Roc market today, a rare sight, given the strict restrictions of movement in the past six months.

Families and friends gather round stalls looking for hand-made artefacts.

Bridget Blumel says the closure in the past months was an opportunity to re-group and consider new ideas, preparing for this day.

Article continues after advertisement

“The six months actually gave me time to ponder and go beyond what I used to do. We sat down during the six months and ask what else can we do? We should make angels like this one here.”

Another vendor, Aisea Konrote, says he is just happy to meet up with other vendors.

“So getting back here today, I was looking forward, I was enthusiastic. Coming here and looking around, talking with all the vendors. One thing I love is the spirit.”

The Gold FM Roc market today is a promising gesture for Fiji’s economic recovery.