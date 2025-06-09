GCC backs truth-telling in coup healing push

The Great Council of Chiefs has thrown its support behind calls for truth-telling as part of national reconciliation process.

GCC Chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula said naming those involved in past upheavals was a necessary step toward healing. His comments follow renewed calls from the Opposition for greater transparency around past coups.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu raised the issue after Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka took part in the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission program late last year. Seruiratu said the time had come for names to be revealed.

Rabuka previously stated that decisions on disclosure rest with the commission.

Ratu Seruvakula said the truth and reconciliation process was the right place to begin healing at a national level. He adds that facing the past honestly will help the country move forward.

On the Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ Restoration and Reconciliation Program, Ratu Seruvakula states the GCC supports the initiative and believes it is progressing well.

He agrees with comments by Mick Beddoes that the military must accept the pain felt by those who were wronged during past coups, even though current members were not part of decisions made at the command level.

Ratu Seruvakula notes that many RFMF personnel were not born or directly involved during earlier upheavals.

He said Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai was doing all he can to restore public trust in the institution.

He adds that time is essential for healing and urges the public to allow reconciliation efforts to run their course.

Victims and perpetrators must be given space to share their stories, he says, as this will help build unity and a more peaceful future.

