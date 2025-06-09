Fundraising gala to support disaster and climate response

The iconic Red Cross Ball is making a grand return after an eight-year break.

The Fiji Red Cross Society has confirmed the much-anticipated event will be held on November 1st at the Crowne Plaza Resort and Spa.

Director General Ragigia Dawai says the ball is more than just a social occasion, describing it as a vital part of the organization’s fundraising efforts and humanitarian mission.

Article continues after advertisement

This year’s theme, “Keeping Humanity Alive,” reflects the Red Cross’s work in supporting communities impacted by natural disasters, health crises, and climate change.

Dawai is calling on businesses and the public to get behind the event, stressing the need for flexible funding to allow the Red Cross to act quickly during disasters.

“We stand not only as event planners, but as storytellers for our whenua, entrusted with the sacred duty of carrying forward the Red Cross message of keeping humanity alive. In Fiji, we live by veilomani, the love shared between people, and veivukei, the call to help one another without expecting anything in return.”

A partnership agreement was officially signed today, marking the start of preparations for what is expected to be one of Fiji’s leading charitable galas of the year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.