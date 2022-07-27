FSA welcomes budget allocation

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Scouts Association has complimented the government for allocating $98,000 for scouting in the new financial year.

Chief Commissioner, Jone Naisau says the allocation has come at the right time as the association is in the process of compiling its strategic plan.

Naisau assured the government that all the funds would be prudently used and that the end beneficiaries would be the students.

Article continues after advertisement

The Association is the largest youth organization in Fiji and has existed since 1914, providing life skills training to individuals from eight to 26 years old.

There are around 10,000 registered scouts and over 1,000 trained leaders who are teachers, including retirees.

Naisau believes scouting will assist schools to combat student behaviour issues as it brings about discipline.