Fisheries sectors throws bait of $500m

Acting Fisheries Permanent Secretary Atalaite Rokosuka

$500million is the revenue target for the Fisheries sector for for the next five years.

While making their submissions to the Standing Committee on Natural Resources, Acting Fisheries Permanent Secretary Atalaite Rokosuka says they have so far generated $187.4million in the last year.

Rokosuka says they are well ahead on track and are working on tapping other potential areas within the sector.

“For coastal Fisheries, our aim is to sustain and diversify and the aim is centered around to ensure that our coastal communities can drive sustainable income from Marine Aquaculture Initiative and in this sub-sector, we look at or we identify key commodities that our people can partake on and generate economic activity.”

Rokosuka says with the decline in their GDP contribution, they are working to identify the real value of the fisheries sector and its various potential markets.

The broad areas of focus for the sector include supporting national economic recovery, food and security and livelihood and resources sustainability.