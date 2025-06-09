Final consultation on State Lands Act

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, in partnership with Fiji Law Reform, will hold the final public consultation on the review of the State Lands Act of 1945 next week.

The consultation is scheduled for next Monday at the Suva Civic Centre Lower Auditorium, from 10 am to 12 pm.

According to the Ministry, the consultation marks the final stage of public engagement on the proposed review, which aims to modernise and strengthen the management and administration of state lands in Fiji.

Members of the public and stakeholders are encouraged to participate and share their views and recommendations.

Written submissions can be addressed to the Permanent Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources and submitted via email or hand-delivered to the Ministry’s headquarters in Nasese.

Submissions can also be sent by post and must be received by 4 pm on Wednesday next week.

The Ministry says the review process is intended to promote a more transparent, fair, and sustainable land management system for all Fijians.

