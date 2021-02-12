Fiji’s recovery and resilience plan completed

Fiji’s Recovery and Resilience Plan post TC Yasa has been completed and it has been endorsed by the Minister for Disaster Management.

Speaking to FBC News, Minister Inia Seruiratu says this will be submitted to Cabinet for its endorsement in the next sitting.

He says the Recovery and Resilience Plan post TC Yasa stands to address the needs of those affected by the cyclone which ravaged parts of Vanua Levu in December last year.

” When it comes to disaster systems, we have immediate assistance, we have ongoing relief assistance before we get on to long term rehabilitation. So, this is to identify the gap between immediate assistance and ongoing assistance setting up the platform for the long term recovery and rehabilitation. That is the main purpose of this Recovery and Resilience Plan.”

Majority of families and communities affected by TC Yasa are still recovering, still living in tents and receiving food ration from government.

According to government, 139,000 Fijians were directly affected by the Category 5 Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa.