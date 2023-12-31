Fiji's High Commissioner to PNG passes on

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the passing of Fiji’s High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea Mosese Tikoitoga.

Tikoitoga passed away Friday in Port Moresby after a brief illness.

The Ministry says Tikoitoga was not just a representative of Fiji but also a beacon of dedication and commitment in his role.

Article continues after advertisement

It says his tenure was marked by unwavering leadership and a steadfast dedication to strengthening the bonds between Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Prior to his diplomatic assignment, Tikoitoga had served as the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

To honor and remember his legacy, a Condolence Book will be available for signing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Headquarters starting from Wednesday between 10.00 am and 3.00 pm.

The Ministry’s Protocol Division will coordinate with Diplomatic Missions and Agencies regarding suitable signing times.

Details regarding the funeral arrangements are currently being coordinated in conjunction with the RFMF.