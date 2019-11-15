Fijians urged to refrain from unnecessary travel to the North

Fijians are to minimize and refrain from unnecessary travel to rural communities and villages on Vanua Levu that were hit by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

National Disaster Controller and Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, David Kolitagane says the presence of people in these areas is adding to the strain on the limited water and sanitation services available.

He says this is also to reduce the risk of outbreaks of leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue and Diarrhea.

Kolitagane says the support travel to town centers in Vanua Levu supports business activities, however, only unnecessary travel to rural communities on the island are strongly discouraged.

The NDMO requested the registration of individuals and organisations to assist the Department and the Divisional Commissioners in the North and East better coordinate the equitable distribution of relief items to affected communities and villages.