Over 27 percent Fijians have voted

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the voter turnout is not looking very promising at this stage.

As of 11am, 164, 954 voters have cast their votes at 1, 145 polling stations.

Saneem says this is just around 27.24 percent of the total voters registered to vote today.

Article continues after advertisement

With just over five hours remaining for polling to close, Saneem says the queues at many venues have dwindled down.

Therefore he says those who are yet to vote, won’t have to wait in the line for long if they make their way to the polling stations now.

The SoE stresses that they are continuing with the provision of free transport for voters even after midday.

“We are also now changing some of the transport mechanisms from buses to carriers or minivans. This is so that the advisory councilors can do some targeted pick-ups of small number of people in rather more difficult to reach areas for buses.”

Saneem says they have also been made aware of some issues from the field in relation to candidate agents.

He is reminding his staff to let the polling agents in as these agents do not require to have their agent forms stamped.