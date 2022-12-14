FijiFirst GS casts vote

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz-Sayed Khaiyum has cast his vote.

He was accompanied by his wife to the polling venue at Suva Special School in Namadi, Suva.

Sayed-Khaiyum says according to the assessment, the voter turnout for today is low.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he is optimistic that more Fijians will turn out to the various polling stations around the country later this afternoon to cast their vote.

Dozens of Fijian families and friends from various ethnic backgrounds turned up at the Namadi polling station today to vote.