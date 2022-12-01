Bainimarama exercises his voting right

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has voted.

Bainimarama cast his vote at Yat San Secondary School this hour.

Bainimarama was accompanied to the polling venue by one of his grandchildren and his wife, Mary Bainimarama.

This is a new polling venue after a fire ravaged Vatuwaqa Primary School on Monday.

In 2018, 847 voters cast their votes at Vatuwaqa Primary School, and there were four invalid votes.

Today, 1448 Fijians are registered to vote at this venue.