Fiji seeks to close $800m trade gap with New Zealand

Fiji is dealing with a huge trade imbalance with New Zealand, exporting just $136.85 million while importing over $1 billion.

It is creating a deficit exceeding $800 million.

Trade Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said the visit to Wellington aims to rebalance trade, not just observe existing business ties.

He stressed the goal of doubling trade to NZD 2 billion, a target agreed by both Prime Ministers.

Kamikamica highlighted that a joint roadmap from Fiji and New Zealand’s business councils is now in place.

He said it was time to move from discussion to action to close the trade gap and boost Fiji’s exports.

