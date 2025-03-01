Fiji records second-highest TB cases in the Pacific

[ Source: Supplied ]

Fiji recorded the second highest number of tuberculosis cases last year in the Pacific.

The United Nations Development Programme says there are 569 cases in Fiji, while the total cases in the Pacific stood at 1,534.

Kiribati recorded the highest number of cases, being 596.

Article continues after advertisement

The UNDP says the total number of cases represents a 33 percent increase compared to 2023.

It says while the fight against HIV has made headlines, tuberculosis is another silent killer that continues to ravage marginalized communities in the Pacific.

The UNDP says that despite advancements in global health, TB continues to be a major public health concern that disproportionately affects vulnerable populations in our region.

It adds that the Multi-Country Western Pacific Health Programme, supported by the Global Fund and implemented by UNDP in partnership with Ministries of Health and civil society, is stepping up efforts to confront this challenge head-on.

It says while some nations boast well-established health systems, stark health disparities persist, particularly among marginalized communities.

The UNDP says the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these disparities, disrupting essential health services and widening the gap for underserved groups.

It says as we strive to achieve the targets set forth in the World Health Organization’s 2030 END TB Strategy, it is important that we address these inequities with urgency and care, as the statistics are alarming.

The UNDP admits that the fight against TB is far from over, but with innovative solutions and collective action, we can turn the tide and save countless lives.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.