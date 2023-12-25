Fiji on track to hit tourism targets

Fiji is gearing up for a monumental leap in tourism numbers, with hopes of welcoming a record-breaking one million visitors by 2024, says line Minister Viliame Gavoka.

Gavoka has outlined ambitious plans that could potentially inject a staggering three point six to three point seven billion dollars into the economy.

He adds tourism accounts for more than 40 percent of the gross domestic product, which has ripple effects on other sectors as well.

“It’s very obvious when tourism is doing well you can just feel all the indicators in the country to be very positive. You can just fill it out. There’s money in the country. People can feel that the economy is buzzing. So tourism is very critical to the country.”

Gavoka says 2024 will see crucial infrastructure upgrades that are essential to accommodating the anticipated influx of visitors.

He adds that with robust growth, the level of competition will intensify.

According to the Minister they are also looking at new investments as there is a lot of opportunity in Fiji.