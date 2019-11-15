Fiji Met monitors two tropical lows

The Fiji Meteorological Service is tracking two tropical lows developing within the region.

It says one tropical low is located near Samoa and is expected to intensify into a tropical disturbance by this evening and will be numbered TD01F.

This system is expected to drift westwards and pass just to the north of Fiji on Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

As the system moves westwards, the southeasterly winds are expected to be enhanced bringing more rain and strong winds over the eastern and northern parts of the group.

The Weather Office says these winds could be dangerous for those navigating Fiji Waters.

Another tropical low is located just northeast of Rotuma.

The low is also likely to intensify into a tropical disturbance and most probably numbered TD02F by tomorrow.

This system is slow-moving and will bring about heavy rain and strong winds over land areas and waters of Rotuma from later Thursday.

On Friday, expect the two disturbances to come close together where one of them will dominate and the other to weaken off.

The dominant system is anticipated to gradually intensify further and move southwestwards towards Vanuatu and away from Fiji in the weekend.

If the system does track closer to Fiji, the weather is anticipated to deteriorate further.

Thus, expect periods of heavy rain which could lead to severe flooding and damaging gale force winds.

A Flood Warning is now in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to Waidina River and Naqali Bridge.

A Flash Flood Alert is now in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams along the King’s road from Naboutini to Suva, Suva to Nausori, Nausori to Korovou and upper Wainimala and Waidina River.