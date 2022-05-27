Fiji joins Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity

United States President Joe Biden has welcomed Fiji’s decision to join the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.

Fiji has joined as a founding member, the 14th nation and first in the Pacific Islands to do so.

In a statement, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan highlighted that IPEF now reflects the full regional diversity of the Indo-Pacific, with members from Northeast and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Pacific Islands.

Sullivan says across geography, they are united in their commitment to a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

He adds a close partner to the United States and a leader in the region, Fiji will add vital value and perspective to IPEF, including their efforts to tackle the climate crisis and build a clean economy that creates good paying jobs.

Sullivan says the future of the 21st-century economy is going to be largely written in the Indo-Pacific, and IPEF will help drive sustainable growth for all our economies.

The United States has thanked Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, saying it looks forward to deepening the partnership for the benefit of our countries, the Pacific Islands, and the Indo-Pacific.