Fiji congratulated on successful budget delivery

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad has met World Bank Executive Director for Southeast Asia, Wempi Saputra.

Saputra has congratulated Prasad and the coalition Government for the successful delivery of the 2023-24 National Budget.

He stresses that formulating a national budget for a coalition government is not an easy task.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Saputra acknowledged Fiji’s economic performance, citing the country among the fastest growing economy in the Pacific region.

Prasad and Saputra discussed matters pertaining to the Fiji’s economic stability, the recent National Budget, climate change and climate resilience, infrastructure, inflations around the world and the World Bank’s continued collaboration with Fiji, amongst other relevant issues.