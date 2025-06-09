Fiji Airways urged to lower domestic airfares

[file photo]

Fiji Airways is being urged to reconsider its domestic airfare pricing, especially in light of the airline’s recently announced record-breaking profits.

During a presentation by Fiji Airways to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs this week, committee member Parveen Bala highlighted the burden these high domestic fares place on ordinary Fijians.

He particularly highlighted the difficulties faced during emergencies such as funerals, where flights are often booked on short notice.

Fiji Airways executives acknowledged the concern and confirmed that a review of domestic fares is currently underway.

Board Chair Nalin Patel says that while the airline is aware of the high costs, several factors contribute to the pricing.

“One of the challenges for us is that domestic travel is very, very complicated for us at Fiji Airways, and the reasons are that each airport is different. In other words, you can only take it if you go to Savusavu; you can’t take ATRs because of the airport. If you go to Lakeba, it’s a ground field, a different type of aircraft for Kadavu.”

Patel says another factor is the lack of night flying.

“There is virtually no night flying in all of these areas, whereas the cost can come down if the airline, if the aircraft is in the air. If it is parked, it does us no good because it’s incurring cost, but not any revenue. So the more we fly, the more passengers we’ll carry, and the pricing will come in. But having said that, these are our challenges, and that’s one of the reasons, some of the reasons why the airfares are high.”

Patel says they are working closely with stakeholders, including Airports Fiji Limited and Air Terminal Services, to improve airport infrastructure and streamline domestic operations.

