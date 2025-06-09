Fiji Airways eyes expansion after record $1.8b revenue

Fiji Airways is focused on long-term growth after achieving a record $1.8 billion in revenue for 2023.

Outgoing Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen, told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Social Affairs that the airline is now looking to expand flight routes and increase seat sales.

Viljoen says their revenue growth strategy is built on two pillars, which are adding new routes and increasing frequencies on existing ones.

Article continues after advertisement

He says, although 2.2 million seats were sold last year, there’s room to grow.

“We’ve added Dallas recently, and we’ve added Cairns. These will generate more revenue when these markets mature, and as we go along, where the markets require the demand is there, we will add more flights. Yes, it is our intention to grow that.”



[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

However, Viljeon also highlighted challenges such as limited hotel room capacity in Fiji, especially for travelers from the United States.

“One of our biggest constraints remains, however, the available hotel rooms in the country and the hotel properties, and that is why a significant portion of our American traffic is what we call through traffic. These are people going from Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific countries, through Nadi to the United States, and that is to Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, and even up to Vancouver.”

Fiji Airways has expanded its footprint in the tourism sector, increasing its stake in hospitality investments through Richmond Limited.

Board Chair Nalin Patel confirmed the airline now holds a 50 percent shareholding in Richmond Limited, the joint venture with BSP Life that owns the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa.

The company has also acquired shares in Vatutale PTE Limited, a 190-room luxury resort development in Denarau, valued at over $230 million.

Patel says operations are expected to begin in late 2026.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.