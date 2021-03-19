Fiji Airways appeals strike out decision

Home

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 22, 2021 12:20 pm

Fiji Airways is appealing the decision made by the Employment Relations Tribunal to strike out the flight attendant’s grievances.

The Tribunal had dismissed the application two weeks ago.

The matter was called this morning in Lautoka before Aleem Shah.

Ravneet Charan who appeared on behalf of lawyer Devanesh Sharma who is handling the case was informed by the tribunal that they have been given 21 days to file the submissions.

Following that, Munro Leys lawyer, Jon Apted who is representing the 245 former cabin crew who raised grievances will respond to the submissions.

The case will now be called again on May 24th.

More than 400 Fiji Airways flight attendants were terminated from work last year.

