Fiji aims to double trade with NZ

Fiji is aggressively targeting a doubling of trade with New Zealand to $3.5 billion within five years. This goal, according to the Trade Ministry underlines Fiji’s drive to deepen economic ties and accelerate growth.

Trade Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica led a Fijian delegation at the Mini-Business Forum in Wellington.

He reaffirmed the solid foundation of the Duavata Partnership and the commitment made by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and NZ PM Christopher Luxon to boost bilateral trade.

Kamikica made it clear that trust and shared values alone will not achieve this goal.

Concrete action is needed, balanced trade, increased investment and real economic benefits for businesses and communities.

The forum pointed out Fiji’s urgency to turn goodwill into tangible gains.

Kamikamica states strengthening cooperation with New Zealand is central to Fiji’s plan for a more prosperous future.

This ambitious target, according to Kamikamica sets the stage for a transformative economic partnership in the Pacific.

