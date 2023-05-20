Fiber optic extension project to strengthen communication network

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Telecom Fiji’s fibre optic extension project between Savusavu and Labasa will strengthen the communication network for the entirety of Vanua Levu.

Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the Savusavu and Labasa fibre extension project is an important part of Telecom’s five-year fibre investment plan, which aims to enhance the resilience and accessibility of Fiji’s communications network infrastructure.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Labasa yesterday.

As part of this first phase, Telecom will first implement the Labasa to Seaqaqa fibre route, followed by the second phase, which will be the Seaqaqa to Savusavu fibre route.



Kamikamica says this will significantly support the ongoing economic growth and development of the Northern Division.

“I had recently toured the Northern Division with my team and saw the immense potential this beautiful part of Fiji has to offer in the space of real estate, tourism development, and business process outsourcing. Having a reliable telecommunications service can truly revitalize and unlock economic opportunities for Vanua Levu and its people. We believe the North has a great deal of potential. You have so much to offer, and a lot of people bank on you.”



Kamikamica says they are taking important steps towards developing a robust and resilient national telecommunications infrastructure that can support Fiji’s growth and development.

“A project at the cost of $4,143,070 (VEP) means a lot to the people of Vanua Levu, a lot to the children in the primary, secondary, and tertiary systems, and a lot to the business communities and sectors it will serve.”

Kamikamica adds that the World Bank and the government will soon go into negotiations on a near-US$200 million 10-year partnership.



He says they intend to provide critical infrastructure and essential services to lay the foundation for tourism in the north.