FEO unveils 2024-2027 strategic plan

FEO staff

The Fijian Elections Office four year strategic plan has a primary objective of rebuilding trust and confidence in the electoral system including those responsible for its execution.

Electoral Commission Chairperson Barbara Malimali emphasized this today during the launch of the FEO 2024-2027 Strategic Plan.

She says the plan places a strong emphasis on transparency, accountability, and accessibility with the FEO taking significant steps to reestablish faith among Fijian citizens in the fairness and integrity of the electoral procedures.

“We can’t do everything we can’t take everything on but we promise to listen. And so and that’s all ended up in what we have today the launching of this plan. Our democracy stands as the cornerstone of our society.”

Malimali highlighted the presentation of a four-year work plan by the Electoral Development Advisory Working Group (EDAWG), showcasing the proactive and inclusive approach of the FEO, aiming to ensure the participation of all citizens regardless of their abilities.



Electoral Commission Chairperson Barbara Malimali

She reiterates that it is crucial to note that the Electoral Commission and the FEO are distinct entities each with a unique constitutional mandate for overseeing elections in Fiji.

Malimali states that while the Electoral Commission is responsible for formulating policies and procedures to ensure free and fair elections, the FEO handles the practical execution of the electoral process.



Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa underlined the strategic plan’s mission to deliver electoral services that instill trust and confidence among stakeholders and a vision of excellence in conducting elections to fortify democracy in Fiji.

“We will implement best practices that are transparent to our stakeholders and we will take ownership as well as responsibility of our actions and decisions.”

Mataiciwa outlined key initiatives such as proactive engagement with stakeholders, impartiality, adherence to the rule of law and the simplification of administrative processes to make voting more user-friendly for all Fijian voters.