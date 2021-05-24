Home

News

FEO begins recruitment for 2022 General Election

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 29, 2021 4:07 pm
The first session of the face-to-face recruitment at the Kshatriya Hall in Suva today.

The Fijian Elections Office has started its face-to-face recruitment drive for the 2022 General Election.

The first session was held at the Kshatriya Hall in Suva today.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says they are now fully into the process of identifying and hiring staff for various roles on Election Day.

He says they are expecting at least 800 applications by the close of business today.

Those selected will have to undergo Literacy and Numeracy training.

