FEO begins recruitment for 2022 General Election

The Fijian Elections Office has started its face-to-face recruitment drive for the 2022 General Election.

The first session was held at the Kshatriya Hall in Suva today.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says they are now fully into the process of identifying and hiring staff for various roles on Election Day.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they are expecting at least 800 applications by the close of business today.

Those selected will have to undergo Literacy and Numeracy training.