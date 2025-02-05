News

Feeble attempt to be relevant says PM

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

February 5, 2025 8:53 am

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has labelled the NGO Coalition’s comment about the makeup of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission as a feeble attempt to be relevant.

The NGO Coalition claimed that the integrity and independence of the TRC may already be compromised because of the manner in which the Commissioners were appointed.

They alleged that the government thrive in appointing whoever they want into important roles.

They claimed that the process of appointment was not followed as it should have been done by the President.

The NGO Coalition expressed dissatisfaction about the appointment of Dr. Marcus Brand not only as a member but to Chair of the TRC.

Responding to this, Rabuka says Cabinet, in its deliberations, emphasized that the Commissioners must be apolitical and the Chair must be of International stature and suitably qualified.

