FCCC steps up inspections and market surveys

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has ramped up its inspection and market survey activities to continue to uphold fair trade practices and protect consumers.

This is in line with the recent budget announcement.

The Commission conducted 73 pre-budget surveys to establish baseline prices before the current round of surveys and inspections.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Chief Executive, Joel Abraham, FCCC has carried out 708 inspections across the country since the budget announcement.



[Chief Executive, Joel Abraham]

“When the tax implications will hit the prices, we want the changes to be reflected then. We do note that the six percent change in prices, we are also looking at different items not just price controlled items but non price controlled items. We have collected and collated the baseline data for quite a lot of this products and post 1st of August the team will be out and about in numbers again and we will then correspond the changes in prices so if there is any changes in price that is over and above the tax prices than as per the requirements of the FCCC Act we will ask the traders to explain that and failing that we will take legal action.”

Abraham says their inspections are aimed at ensuring compliance with the regulations surrounding price adjustments and preventing any unjustified price increases.

He adds that it is important to note that any price adjustments resulting from the new budget measures should only take effect from 1st of August 2023, unless otherwise stated in the budget announcement.