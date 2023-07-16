FBC records $1million profit

FBC house.

The Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna has revealed that the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has recorded an unaudited profit of $1 million for the first six months of this year.

He says this achievement surpasses the profit recorded during the same period last year.

Tubuna emphasized the board’s determination to curb wasteful spending, citing the purchase of a $207,000 vehicle by the previous board for the former Chief Executive as an example.

The new mandate, he says aims to eliminate extravagance spending and ensure that FBC operates in an efficient and effective manner.

“The chairman and the board have no time misinformed the public on FBC’s operation but at all times stated that the facts of the matter in a transparent and accountable manner including that fact that under the previous leadership without the PSB grants, FBC was technically insolvent.”

Tubuna also highlighted that several staff members have chosen to depart from the company for personal reasons.

Nevertheless, he states that FBC remains committed to running the organization with utmost efficiency and effectiveness.

Tubuna further expressed FBC’s obligation to optimize the skills of its staff, expressing gratitude towards the diligent and hardworking employees who contribute to the company’s efficient management.