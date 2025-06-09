Faith leaders call for unity and faith

The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji is urging people to strengthen unity, harmony and peace as the country enters the New Year.

Sabha Patron Pandit Bhuvan Dutt said the New Year was a time for reflection and renewal, and communities should work together to promote respect, understanding and togetherness in daily life.

He emphasized the importance of respecting culture and values, especially in a changing world, and adds that young people should be taught about their culture, good values and how these help build strong and respectful communities.

The Sabha notes that valuing culture guides behavior, promotes discipline and respect, and gives people a sense of identity.

“We believe that prayer and effort go hand in hand. To do anything good, we need to put in effort. And we must always remember that the Creator Lord is with us at all times.”

Dutt is also calling on families, community leaders, and organizations to actively teach values such as compassion, honesty and service to others.

Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou of the Methodist Church in Fiji also reiterated that putting God first is essential for uplifting the country this year.

Religious leaders are urging everyone to live with faith, values, and effort, emphasizing that daily acts of unity, respect and service will create stronger communities and a more stable country.

