Faith groups call for stronger voice in policy talks

Faith-based organizations are calling for a stronger role in national decision-making. They say many social challenges cannot be solved by government alone.

Methodist Church of Fiji President Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou points out that churches and faith groups work closely with communities and understand the issues people face daily.

Reverend Dr Turagavou said faith leaders should be part of high-level discussions that shape national policy.

Article continues after advertisement

The church leader said that concerns such as social welfare, family breakdown and community well-being require shared responsibility.

“The government is doing its work on its side with the Vanua. I think this is the right time for us to come together and work as a team to address emerging and social issues on the ground.”

Reverend Dr Turagavou said honest dialogue was needed to fully understand the realities affecting families and communities.

He expressed hope to work alongside other religious bodies and appealed to the church, government and traditional leaders to come together to find solutions to emerging social issues affecting communities.

Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji Patron Pundit Bhuvan Dutt supoorted the call for religious organizations to a seat at the table during national discussions.

“We can see people suffering in terms of drug abuse and violence and all that. And as a religious body, we would like to be involved in trying to bring proper knowledge to people in this area. I believe that there is a lot of suffering which can be controlled.”

The faith leaders state that continued cooperation between religious groups, traditional authorities and national leaders is essential and working together will help deliver decisions that support communities and protect future generations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.