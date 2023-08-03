Expect the biggest local artists’ concert in Fiji

Fiji will have to expect the biggest concert for the country in the next three weeks as the VTBOP Music today launched the VT1S Suka na vuli Concert at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The concert aims to provide entertainment for all families in Fiji and allows all bands to strengthen their bonds.

The event will feature well known bands like Paradise Roots, Yanu Boys, VT1s and others. Tikiko Korocowiri, the Managing Director for VTBOP Music says this concert also support local business in the country.

“This is about supporting local. Every partner that is represented at this show is a locally owned business and we want to push that message.”

Wedger Osborne of VT1s says they have new songs coming up for the event and they have been preparing well for it.

“The preparation yes. It’s been very stacked. We’ve been working hard trying to put in those hours because as you can see, the Vodafone Arena is not one to be messed with.”

The tickets for the concert are sold at less than 20 dollars and it is available on the Tickets Max Fiji platform.

The concert will be held on the 26th of August from 7.30pm to 10pm.