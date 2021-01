Evacuation centre opens in Nadi

An evacuation centre has opened in Nadi.

St Andrews Primary school is now open with police also present.

Three classrooms have been made available.

However, the centre hasn’t been occupied yet.

Also, a number of areas in Nadi are flooded.

Areas affected are Qeleloa, Nadi Mandir Car Park, Malamala Rd, Nawai, Nabila, Arolevu Bridge, Nadi Market, Nadi bus stand, Korociri settlement, Saravi loop and Nadi back road.