Employing local court judges: Turaga

The Government is working on localizing all the judicial positions in Fiji Courts.

Attorney General Siromi Turaga highlighted this yesterday.

He says currently there are around 80 to 85 percent of locally picked judges and by next year it will reach up to 100 percent.

Article continues after advertisement

“Once the expatriate magistrate and Judges finish their contract that’s it. It’s all localization that is something I’m proud of.”

Turaga says it is about time the government uses up local experienced judges that will be able to take up the role.

He adds that the government has created a review committee endorsed by cabinet to review all high court rules.