USP Pacific TAFE CEO scoops award

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 14, 2020 5:56 am

Dr. Hasmukh Lal, the Chief Executive of University of the South Pacific’s Pacific Technical and Further Education, scooped the first runner-up award for Asia Pacific Entrepreneurial Leader in Higher Education.

He was awarded at the 2020 Asia-Pacific Triple E Awards held in Kochi, India.

The Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities hosted the awards.

It is another major milestone for USP Pacific TAFE, as Dr. Lal was competing against some of the best entrepreneurs from the Asia Pacific region.

He says he is delighted and happy to receive this award.

He says Pacific TAFE is a self-funded Teaching and Learning Section of USP operating in 12 member countries in the Pacific Islands.

Dr Lal says they have been transforming lives through entrepreneurialism and excellence.

 

