No confirmation on school re-opening

There is still no confirmation on when schools will re-open.
Education Ministry Permanent Secretary, Doctor Anjeela Jokhan says they are still reviewing the situation as certain parts of the country are still flooded.
She says they will make an announcement as soon as they are ready.
A number of schools are currently being used as evacuation centers.
