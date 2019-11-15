Lack of audit hinders education grant allocation: Akbar

Several schools in the Bua and Macuata Districts have yet to receive their Free Education Grants from the Ministry of Education.

Minister Rosy Akbar says these schools have yet to submit their financial reports from last year.

Of the 101 primary schools in the Bua and Macuata Provinces, 88 have so far received their Free Education Grants.

21 of the 24 Secondary schools in the two provinces have received their free education grants, while three have yet to get theirs.

“If you are one of these schools who have not actually done your class audits in FEMIS, you will have problems with your grant. We are ready to release. Please furnish us with your class audits and we will release.”

The Minister reminded the school heads from the two provinces in Labasa yesterday that the Free Education Grant was implemented so that parents are free from paying school fees and text book fees.

There was a $2.7 million dollar reduction in the Free Education Grant budget for this financial year.