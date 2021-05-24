Home

Education

60 percent students attended classes

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 5, 2022 12:28 pm
Sixty percent of the students returned to school yesterday confirms Minister for Education, Premila Kumar.

Kumar is optimistic the numbers will gradually rise.

Schools throughout the country re-opened yesterday for Years 8 to 13 after eight months.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says the school is one of the safest places for children and it helps them in social development.

“The risk of children being out of school continues to be greater than the risk of them being in school. Children are missing out on the social and mental development.”

Students have been on an extended break since April last year when the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit Fiji.

Kumar says some students went to get the COVID-19 jabs yesterday as the vaccination campaign continues.

