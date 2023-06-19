Domestic violence affects two out of three families: Kiran

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Women expresses concern over domestic violence’s impacts on society.

The Assistant Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran, revealed that domestic violence affects two out of three families, particularly women, and emphasized its impact on children and the entire family.

Kiran acknowledged that while children now have the choice to escape violence, the problem is interconnected with broader issues such as socioeconomic challenges, urban drift, overcrowding, and the availability of drugs.

“I think it’s part of a much bigger problem. We need to deal with violence at home, we need to deal with socioeconomic issues, we need to deal with urban drift, we need to deal with housing situation overcrowding in homes, readily available drugs on the streets. So just like any other country around the world our social issues are increasing and we need to put a lot of heads together. It’s a whole of society problem and I’m hoping that as a whole of society we’ll take responsibility for that.”

Kiran has called for collective responsibility and urges society to come together to address this pressing social issue.